Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Henry Patton and Jay G. Tate reconvene at VooDoo Wing Company to discuss the important happenings in and around the Auburn program, which today centers on the third Junior Day of the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Auburn essntially split up its Junior Day into three separate sessions with an eye on getting each player more one-on-one time with coaches. Recruits seemed to enjoy that. And the caliber of recruits who made at least one trip to the Plains during this event window was high. Very high.

How many of these kids are on commit watch? Caleb says "several."

The guys also discuss the loss of defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett to the NFL.

The Fightin Pearls are back on the winning track after securing DUBS at home against Vanderbilt and at Ole Miss. What do those games tell us about this team's chances against Alabama and Florida this week?

The show ends with a plentiful supply of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community.

