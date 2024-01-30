Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Henry Patton and Jay G. Tate reconvene at VooDoo Wing Company to discuss the important happenings in and around the Auburn program, which today centers on the hire of DJ Durkin onto the defensive staff.

Auburn had four coaches leave this offseason. Now four have been hired — Durkin, Charles Kelly, Derrick Nix and Kent Austin. Is that an overall upgrade? Bryan thinks so.

Will Redmond coming in from LSU signals a change within the program. What does a General Manager actually do? Let's discuss.

Caleb recaps a conversation/interview he recently held with Elba (Ala.) HS tailback Alvin Henderson.

The Fightin' Pearls have lost back-to-back road games. Is it time to panic? Henry says NO SIR. A mid-week game at home against Vanderbilt could a real salve.

The show ends with a tight-but-powerful supply of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community.

