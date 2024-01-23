Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Henry Patton and Jay G. Tate reconvene at VooDoo Wing Company to discuss the important happenings in and around the Auburn program, which today centers on the hire of assistant coach Derrick Nix and the pursuit of one more assistant coach.

Will it be DJ Durkin? Will it be Chris Kiffin? ONLY TIME WILL TELL.

Auburn's second Junior Day in as many weekends was a success. Caleb runs down the latest feedback from the latest crop of visitors, which included the No. 1 quarterback for the 2025 class plus several impactful four-stars.

Bruce Pearl's team has been playing terrific basketball, but the Tigers will face more difficult challenges this week with road games at Alabama and Mississippi State. What can we expect? What should we expect? There is a difference.

The show ends with a strong supply of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community.

