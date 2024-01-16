Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz, Henry Patton and Jay G. Tate reconvene at VooDoo Wing Company to discuss the important happenings in and around the Auburn program, which today centers on two surprise resignations and Hugh Freeze's effort (so far) to replace them.

Auburn still needs at least a co-offensive coordinator and a co-defensive coordinator. Who is in the running to claim those jobs. The team also needs someone to coach tailbacks now that Carnell Williams is gone.

Auburn added Jerrin Thompson out of the portal. The former Texas free safety should be a plug-and-play guy for the Tigers next fall.

The first Junior Day of 2024 was a success. Caleb gives you updates on OL Dontrell Glover, DE Zion Grady, LV Eric Winters, WR Derick Smith, OL Mal Waldrep and OL Tavaris Dice.

The Fightin' Pearls are playing some GREAT ball right now after a win over LSU and ahead of the trip to an icy Nashville to face off with Jerry Stackhouse's Vanderbilt Commodores. What are we to make of the team's wobbly second half against the Tigers?

Also, Coach Johnnie's team got a MASSIVE win against LSU as well — ending the Bayou Bengals' 16-game win streak in the process.

The show ends with an eye-opening supply of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community.

