Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones and Jay G. Tate reconvene at VooDoo Wing Company to discuss the important happenings in and around the Auburn program, which today centers on personnel comings and goings since the bowl game.

Hugh Freeze has jettisoned both coordinators and now finds himself prepared to call plays again — after choosing to focus on recruiting last fall. What is his plan on offense? And who makes sense on the defensive side of the ball?

Fifteen players from the Tigers Early Signing Day class already are on campus and will begin Winter Workouts later this week. Isn't that something? Several portal transfers are on campus as well.

What should we expect from the Tigers' latest portal targets?

Auburn basketball has been HEATING UP of late — demolishing Arkansas and then grinding out a really nice win against Texas A&M on Tuesday. Just how good is this team? We're starting to think the Final Four is a real option here.

The show ends with a notable supply of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community.

