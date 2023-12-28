Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones and Jay G. Tate reconvene over the Internet to discuss the important happenings in and around the Auburn program, which today centers on bowl prep and a memorable recruiting crescendo as the Early Signing Day hit.

Auburn didn't lose any important recruits and in fact flipped one (DL Amaris Williams) from Florida. The Tigers also snatched OL Favour Edwin from the claws of Alabama and Florida 12 hours after the ESD window opened.

Overall, this is a very strong showing for Hugh Freeze and his staff after their first full year on the recruiting trail. Pre-eminent classes at both linebacker and wideout show that these coaches understand how to augment a roster throughtfully and assuredly.

The Fightin' Pearls are 9-2 and look very strong heading into their final two non-con games before SEC plays starts at Arkansas on Jan. 6th. Of note, the team's free-throw shooting has improved dramatically while backup center Dylan Cardwell may finally be blossoming into a two-way player who doesn't foul every 90 seconds.

The show ends with a notable supply of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community.

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, Charlotte and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.