Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz, Henry Patton and Jay G. Tate reconvene for a new edition of The Rundown, which focuses on what's expected to happen from an Auburn perspective on signing day Wednesday.

We know it's going to be a day when Auburn consummates its first really good signing class in many years, but there still are some questions?

• Will LJ McCray flip?

• Will Amaris Williams flip?

• Will KJ Bolden flip?

• What is Coen Echols thinking?

• What about Favour Edwin?

Caleb answers all that and more during a 25-minute recruiting segment. He also reviews what was a pretty busy weekend in terms of portal visitors.

The guys then review what's been a BUSY week on the football side — players opting out, a few players opting in, the 2024 schedule drop, bowl practice and Freeze's admission that he's building around Payton Thorne and not looking to replace him.

The topic then turns to basketball, where the Fightin' Pearls earned a big win over Southern Cal and really look like a team that can challenge for an SEC title. This team has tons of depth. Is it possible to have too much depth?

The show ends with a massive conglomeration of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community.

