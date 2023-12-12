Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz, Henry Patton and Jay G. Tate reconvene for a new edition of The Rundown, which focuses on BIG CHANGES underway on the football side of things.

Four more Auburn players have entered the portal while several players from other schools have visited. One, wideout Robert Lewis from Georgia State, already has committed to play at Auburn beginning next season. The Tigers also added JUCO offensive lineman Seth Wilfred on Monday, though he's not a portal guy.

Will Hugh Freeze actually stand pat at quarterback? He says he's good with Payton Thorne, but we're sure he's keeping his eyes open as the portal continues to populate.

Five-star wideout Ryan Williams from Saraland, Ala., has announced plans to re-classify to the Class of 2024. He's still an Alabama commit as of this hour, but can the Tigers flip him? Caleb still isn't sure how to read this one.

Auburn top portal target along the offensive line, Fernando Carmona from San Jose State, will be here this weekend. Who else will be making the trip?

The guys also break down the Tigers' HUGE vict'ry over the Indiana Hoosiers in basketball and look ahead to games against UNC Asheville and Southern Cal this week.

The show ends with a 55-gallon drum full of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community.

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, Charlotte and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.