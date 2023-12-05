Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz, Henry Patton and Jay G. Tate reconvene for a new edition of The Rundown, which focuses on how the initial waves of Transfer Portal activity has affected the Tigers' football roster.

Six players have declared their intention to transfer. Auburn has at least 10 offers out to other players, perhaps more by the time you listen to this show. The Tigers seem to be focusing their efforts on offensive line and defensive line so far.

Cam Coleman flipped from Texas A&M and then earned his fifth star, bumping the Tigers to No. 10 in the latest Rivals team rankings. That was a serious heist — and one that may set the tone for a strong finish to this class.

Crime McGriff is back on the recruiting trail, which is a good thing for Auburn. Is he going to remain in this role or can he help the program more in a different capacity?

The Fightin' Pearls lost a tough one at Appalachian State last weekend. What did that loss tell us about the ball club? What are the most pressing issues? And is Denver Jones having a terrible start or does it just seem that way?

The show ends with a cornucopia of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community.

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, Charlotte and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.