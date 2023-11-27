Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene for a new edition of The Rundown, which focuses on the Tigers' stinging loss in the Iron Bowl.

We're not here to re-litigate the fourth-quarter follies, but we go back through them briefly before taking a look at what comes next for this football program. It's time to take stock of what helps make the Tigers better in 2024 and add what's missing and cut what isn't needed.

That sounds cutthroat, but college football is a cutthroat world these days.

Caleb and B-Matt recap what was a very busy weekend from a recruiting perspective. They review the eight biggest visitors and make some predictions about what happens during the next three weeks. The early signing period begins soon.

The guys also discuss the Fightin' Pearls, who have games against Virginia Tech and Appalachian State this weekend.

The show ends with a bodacious array of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from our outstanding message board.

