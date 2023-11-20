Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene for a new edition of The Rundown, which focuses on the Tigers' troubling loss on the football field.

New Mexico State? Twenty-one points? Seriously?

Yeah, it happened. The Iron Bowl still will be played Saturday and Auburn can win the game. What will it take? A massive effort. Is this team capable of putting together a massive effort in its current state? We have theories.

Why does Hugh Freeze look sullen? Stultz thinks it's "merely" disappointment.

Caleb gets us up to speed on some recruiting situations — most notably the Tigers' efforts to flip both Cam Coleman (from Texas A&M) and Ryan Williams (from Alabama).

The Fightin' Pearls are 3-1 after a pair of straightforward wins in New York. Bruce Pearl is giddy about his depth and why shouldn't he be? This team has a lot of players. Alabama A&M awaits Tuesday.

The show ends with a satisfying array of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker.

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, Charlotte and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.