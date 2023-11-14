Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene for a new edition of The Rundown, which focuses on the Tigers extending their three-game win streak at Arkansas.

What a performance! The Hogs were toast within five minutes and the home fans were beside themselves. It was a moment of exhiliration for Hugh Freeze, who finally saw his team dominate an opponent in all three phases.

So what now? Let me tell you what now. Auburn plays a pretty good New Mexico State team that has won eight games for the first time since the 1960s. Is this team good enough to beat Auburn? Probably not, but looking ahead to the Iron Bowl is not adviseable.

There are more questions:

• Is Payton Thorne actually good now?

• What does Auburn's strong work in the 2025 recruiting class mean moving forward?

• Which one of the Tigers' latest commits has Caleb thinking BIG?

• What did we learn from the Fightin' Pearls' loss to Baylor?

Auburn basketball plays Notre Dame on Thursday night followed by a game against Oklahoma State or St. Bonaventure on Friday.

The show ends with a cornucopia of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker.

