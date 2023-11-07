Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Henry Patton, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene for a new edition of The Rundown, which focuses on the Tigers' second conference win at Vandy — and what it told us.

The biggest thing is that Hugh Freeze is calling plays again! But how many plays? It's a secret. Brian Stultz thinks it's 50-60 percent. Freeze also says he's "helping" to make defensive calls on third down and maybe inside the red zone. Not bad!

Can Payton Thorne continue his (reasonably) prolific ways? He's had a good two weeks. That's better than zero good weeks. He'll need to be that guy if Auburn is to win this weekend in Fayetteville.

Caleb had a chance to watch two Auburn commits play against each other — and watched a coeveted target play as well. How did that go? What does he think about Phat Burnette's de-commitment?

Auburn hoops opens its regular season Tuesday night against Baylor. BP has a good team. Yes, he does.

The show ends with a palette of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker.

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, Charlotte and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.