Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Henry Patton, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene for a new edition of The Rundown, which focuses on what Hugh Freeze had to say after the 30-point loss at LSU.

He seems genuinely shocked at how badly this offense is performing. Can this be solved? Well, maybe solved isn't the right word. Can this situation be improved? We're getting skeptical. Is this coaching staff willing to do what it takes to score more points? Or will they approach things with pre-conceived notions about how it's supposed to look?

The guys also dive into injuries, tempo, "saving the defense" and other football topics of intrigue.

The Pro Day (basketball) scrimmage also is a hot topic. The guys recap what they saw inside Neville Arena last week and ponder this team's ceiling. It's reasonably high. They have shooters. They made need a few more defenders.

The show winds down as is customary with a buffet of shoutouts and commendations after a terrific week on The Bunker.

