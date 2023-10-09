Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Henry Patton, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene for a new edition of The Rundown, which focuses on what Hugh Freeze had to say during his Monday press conference.

Did he give us some ideas about what they'll be doing in Baton Rouge? HE DID. Freeze said he wants to shorten the game and limit LSU's possessions (and touchdowns), which will require a strong ground game and sharp calls/execution on third down. Is that doable? We're not sure.

Freeze also said he wants to see the offense operate more in line with what the players can actually do well. That seemed like a shot — and not the first — at offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery. Is trouble brewing?

Freeze had some really nice things to say about Jaylin Simpson and Marcus Harris, who have been straight BALLIN' this season. Simpson is exepcted to return for the LSU game after coming out of the Georgia loss.

The Ole Miss game will kick at 6 o'clock. This is good news.

The show ends as usual with a large-ish trove of worthwhile commendations and shoutouts for the best subscribers ever!

