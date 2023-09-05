Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Henry Patton and Jay G. Tate reconvene for a new edition of The Rundown, which focuses on the Tigers' 59-14 victory over the UMass Minutemen.

It's a fine margin of victory, but several elements of the game seemed to irk coach Hugh Freeze. We tend to agree with his fussiness, though we speak more about run defense and he speaks more about missed connections on offense. Robby Ashford carved out a nice role last week with three red-zone touchdowns. Can he maintain that level of productivity moving forward? And how quickly should we expect improvement from Payton Thorne?

The Tigers' depth at tailback is amazing. Has it ever been this good?

Auburn added a pair of new commits this week — one for the '24 class and one for the '25 class — and the guys talk about both of them in addition to current commit Malik Autry garnering some serious attention from Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU.

The show concludes with a cavalcade of shoutouts and commendations for noteworthy members of the AuburnSports.com community.

