Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene for a new edition of The Rundown, which focuses on some important additions to the football roster.

In all, Auburn lost 20 players to the portal and added 20 players from the portal. Balance.Who are the newest additions? Can they help immediately?

Caleb delves into The Phenix (City) Four, which visited the Plains unofficially last week.Hoops added a wing — and now has four newcomers expected to compete for starting jobs next season.

Also, baseball is surging after an eighth consecutive league victory, which has all but sealed Auburn as a regional host for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Can this team lock down a Top 8 national seed and clinch a Super Regional berth? It's actually possible at this point. Can you believe it?

Softball's season ended in the regional final over the weekend. What's next for Mickey Dean?

The show ends with a Nautilus submarine full of shoutouts and Bunker commendations.

