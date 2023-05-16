Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene for a new edition of The Rundown, which focuses on personnel changes within the football program during the past two weeks.

It's been busy. It's been (mostly) good news for Auburn.

The guys also take a gander at some major portal targets still outstanding — players that could have an effect on the number of wins this fall. There are some big hitters still out there.

Basketball has been happy and kinda sad about Johni Broome's outstanding work at the G League Invite and subsequent invitation to the NBA Combine. What happens if Broome goes pro?

The guys also review some interesting developments on the baseball diamond, where Butch Thompson has turned his team around in a big way during the past month. Softball is headed to Clemson as the No. 2 seed in the Clemson regional.

The guys finish with a massive supply of shoutouts and other commendations after some strong work on the Bunker. It's the best message board alive for a reason, you know.

