Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Henry Patton and Jay G. Tate reconvene for a new edition of The Rundown, which focuses on a massive recruiting weekend for both football and basketball.

Jordan-Hare Stadium was a mess Saturday due to cold rain, but things were sunny inside the Harbert Recruiting Center. More than a dozen four- and five-star recruits watched the game on a big-screen TV and again had many nice things to say about the Tigers. This class is shaping up to be a very good one.

On the basketball side, Auburn added a combo guard who provides the shooting presence this team needs. That can't be it, though. The Tigers still have a lot of work to do.

Softball and baseball were OK last weekend. Both must be better this weekend.

The guys finish with a 55-gallon drum full of shoutouts for the outstanding legends who subscribe to AuburnSports.com.

