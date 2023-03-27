Bryan Matthews, Brian Stultz, Caleb Jones and Jay G. Tate reconvene for a rare MONDAY edition of The Rundown, which focuses on the Tigers' second spring scrimmage.

It was a day general success on the defensive side, general malaise on the offensive side. The tailbacks were a bright spot, however. Is this a sign of things to come? The guys think an upgrade at quarterback could change the equation completely.

Football recruiting? Equation already changed. Caleb spent hours talking with top-level recruits on campus this past week and says things are definitely on the way up from that perspective. The top kids really like Auburn and they way Hugh Freeze recruits.

Basketball recruiting? It's portal season — and Auburn is on the prowl for shooters. Many shooters.

The show wraps, of course, with a review of noteworthy Bunker performers and performances!

