Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz, Henry Patton and Jay G. Tate reconvene to look ahead to the Fightin' Pearls' journey to Birmingham and the NCAA Tournament. Iowa awaits. Iowa can score in bunches, but their defense can be a bit ... porous.

The guys also review Spring Practice Four, which included unusual media access that provided some real insight into how some of these assistant coaches do their jobs. Bryan polls the podcast about who will take the first snap from behind center next fall. The answer may or may not surprise you.

The guys also review generally disappointing weekends on the diamonds. Baseball opens SEC play this weekend at No. 7 Arkansas while Auburn heads for Oklahoma City to play Weber State, Northwestern and No. 1 Oklahoma.

