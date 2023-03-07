In today's AuburnSports.com RUNDOWN presented by VOODOO WING COMPANY:





Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones and Jay G. Tate along with special guest RUSS47 reconvene to look back at the Tigers' final regular-season games and look ahead to the SEC Tournament.

Can the Fightin' Pearls find a way to parlay their excellent finish against Tennessee into something special in Nashville this week? It's possible.

The guys also review a successful weekend on both the softball and baseball diamonds — with conference play about to start. Softball is at UGA this weekend while baseball will be at home for one final, non-conference series.

The show ends with a massive dose of well-deserved shoutouts for outstanding contributions to BUNKER LIFE.

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.