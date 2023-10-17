They tried and failed to slow the tempo down at LSU, stumbling out of the gate and only finding success after falling behind and turning the tempo back up.

AUBURN | The question nags at Hugh Freeze and his offensive staff as they prepare for another high-powered offense.

Will Auburn slow down its pace on offense to try to control the clock and keep the ball away from the Rebel offense or throw caution to the wind and turn up the tempo?

“You get in that kind of game with LSU, and this week with Ole Miss, they want that kind of game. They thrive in that kind of game,” said Freeze. “I just don't know -- it's not working right now the whole other way, either. It's a struggle if you say hey, ‘Let's just go fast and see if we can do that.’ Then you're asking Marcus Harris to play 80 snaps a game because of just depth issues.

“Not just Marcus but other defensive linemen. I'm not sure that's smart either. We're still kind of debating that and whether that's the right approach.”

Tight end Brandon Frazier doesn’t get a vote, but the senior certainly prefers it when they’re running hurry-up.

“I think tempo is our best friend, honestly, trying to get the defense out of certain looks that we can take advantage of and use our RPO game against them as well,” said Frazier. “I think, you know, we go back and forth on tempo and stuff, but it has definitely always worked for us. Hopefully we can keep doing that.”

Coming into the matchup, Ole Miss is second in the SEC averaging 41.7 points per game and third averaging 489.3 yards. The Rebels beat LSU 55-49 in Oxford Sept. 30.

“They go faster than LSU,” said Freeze. “LSU is not tempo all the time. Lane (Kiffin) and (co-offensive coordinator) Charlie (Weis Jr.) want to go fast all the time. That’s hard to prepare for, for sure. They do a few more things in the run game than LSU and probably in the pass game too. Their quarterback is playing at a high level. I think he’s only turned it over two times. Talented receivers, great running backs, o-line is really solid.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.