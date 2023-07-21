It was put to Hugh Freeze Tuesday before his appearance at SEC Media Days: Will offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery be calling the plays?

“Well, I hired Philip to call plays,” said Freeze. “Now, I have done this for years. I think at one point I was one of the better play callers in the country. I haven't felt like I was quite on my game, but I could still manage a game and figure out a way to win. Go to Arkansas and beat Arkansas, or BYU or Virginia Tech. We won some big games. We also lost some that we shouldn't have lost. I have to look at myself with that.

“While I still believe in our system, I think there's so many dynamics going on in the college game right now to rebuild Auburn, that it was very, very beneficial to get someone who has done it at a high level and has the capacity to do that. The game plan is formed by a lot of people. And I will be involved in that.”

Like I said — complicated.

Montgomery was the offensive coordinator at Houston and Baylor before being the head coach at Tulsa from 2015-22. Freeze, Montgomery and Auburn’s entire offensive staff will be involved in the game planning.

Montgomery will be the primary play caller with Freeze chiming in when he sees fit.

“While Philip will call from the plays that we've felt good about, I certainly reserve the right to jump in at any time and say, 'I've got a good feeling right now, let me help a little bit,’” said Freeze.

“But I want to be clear: Philip was called and hired to call the plays, and that's what we're gonna do. But there's also gonna be suggestions from a lot of other people, including me. And he knows that. But he's challenged with calling them.”

Auburn beings preseason practice on Aug. 3. The Tigers open the season Sept. 2 against UMass at Jordan-Hare Stadium.