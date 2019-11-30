"There’s nothing like it. There’s nothing like it. Iron Bowl’s different,” Malzahn said. “When I first got here, everybody would talk about it, how special it was, and you go, ‘Ok, yea,’ but you’ve got to experience it. It’s one of those things that all you’ve got to do is experience it one time, whether you’re a coach, player or fan, it’s different. It’s real special and I feel blessed this will be my 10th one.”

His first, a hard-fought 26-21 loss at home in 2009, left an indelible impression. His second, 2010’s Camback, is still his favorite.

AUBURN | One Iron Bowl was all it took for Gus Malzahn to fully comprehend the significance of the annual showdown against Alabama.

Malzahn was Auburn’s offensive coordinator for his first three Iron Bowls before returning as head coach in 2013. He engineered a comeback from a 24-0 deficit in 2010, scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a throwback pass from Can Newton to Philip Lutzenkirchen.

“Oh, that was a big one. That was Coach (Gene) Chizik’s favorite play so we called it for him and it worked,” Malzahn said.

He rates that moment just above 2013’s Kick Six when Chris Davis returned a missed field goal 109 yards for the winning touchdown.

“I like both of them,” Malzahn quipped.

The 26-14 win at home in the 2017 Iron Bowl still stands out to senior defensive end Marlon Davidson.

“I mean the ground is shaking. The ground is shaking, man,” Davidson recalls. “I remember we played them two years ago when Jalen (Hurts) was at quarterback, man, it was like it erupted. The atmosphere was just impressive. I appreciate all the fans and hope they come out and show up again this year.”

For this year’s team, it’s a chance to finish the regular season with a big rivalry win after losses to Florida, LSU and Georgia. It’s also the final home game for 25 seniors that will be honored before the game including team captains Davidson, Derrick Brown, Jeremiah Dinson and Daniel Thomas.

“I know that you can just sense our leadership, and you can really sense the young guys really rallying behind them knowing how important this is to them and how important their legacy is, especially a game like this,” Malzahn said.

For Brown that legacy includes bragging rights, memories, pictures and even video he can share with his family and loved ones for years to come.

“I think this is the game, if anything, you want to be cemented into this one. You'll be forever into the Auburn history books. The Iron Bowl goes back a long time,” Brown said. “Downstairs in the indoor, I mean, the banner hangs up, and it's got every single Iron Bowl team that's won. It's got the pictures, the plays and just the atmosphere of Jordan-Hare at the time.

“I think that's such a significant thing, because going through this program for four years and just being able to cement my name in something so great, that would be the greatest honor in that sense.”

Dinson admits it hasn’t hit him yet that this will be his final game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. But he has thought a lot about what a win over Alabama would mean for him, his teammates and the entire Auburn family.

“That's going to mean the world to me,” Dinson said. “That's my game in Jordan-Hare. Going out with a bang like that? That's huge. That's huge. I'm looking forward to it.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.