AUBURN — Gus Malzahn had a clear goal set this week: Get better in the running game.

Auburn struggled to run the football a week ago, albeit against the No. 6 team in the country. A matchup against Alabama State makes for a tough barometer. The caliber of opponent decreased, so increased rushing production was to be expected.

But the Tigers did enough against the FCS foe to please the head coach.

"We were able to run the football, and we said that last week, that we needed to run the football better," Malzahn said. "I thought that was good to get back on track running the football."

There were plenty of notable firsts in the 63-9 victory.

True freshmen Anthony Schwartz, Harold Joiner and Shaun Shivers earned their first-career rushing touchdowns. Veteran running backs Kam Martin and Malik Miller punched in their first rushing scores of the 2018 season. Shivers and JaTarvious "Boobee" Whitlow each recorded the first 100-yard rushing games of their young careers.

All in all, Auburn had 13 different players — nine non-quarterbacks — carry the ball in the Saturday win. The Tigers combined for 429 yards on the ground, which was good enough for 7.3 yards per carry.

As expected, it was a stark improvement from the Washington rushing attack last week.

"We had almost 200 yards last week against Washington. And now we rushed for nearly 500, so that's a big jump, but we still have a long way to go to be the offensive line we want to be," offensive guard Marquel Harrell said. "But I feel like we took a step forward — a few steps."

It wasn't a flawless performance, of course.

Last season, in the matchup against FCS opponent Mercer, Auburn fumbled the ball five times and lost all five of them. The Tigers didn't fare much better Saturday. Auburn put the ball on the ground five times and only managed to re-recover one of them. Those four turnovers were the biggest area of concern for Malzahn after the game.

Even in those mistakes, Malzahn searched for the bright side.

Of those four lost fumbles, three were from freshmen — Whitlow, wide receiver Matthew Hill and running back Asa Martin. The fourth was on punt team from Griffin King, who isn't normally utilized in that role.

"Really, the only negative of the game from my standpoint were the four turnovers, but three of those were freshmen," Malzahn said. "It's good you do that in a game like this. We just got to do a better job of holding onto the ball. Giving all the running backs carries, there's nothing like carries in games. I learned a lot about the running backs too. We got to do a better job of holding onto the football. That was the only negative I saw from the game."