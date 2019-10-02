THE CAMERA EYE: Triple threat
Gus Malzahn's offense often is completely misunderstood by casual observers.Through the years, we've heard it called "gimmicky" and "pass-happy" — two things that couldn't be more wrong. In fact, I...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news