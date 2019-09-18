We already know that Gus Malzahn is doing what he can to make life easier on his offensive line. He's put renewed emphasis on counter runs this season — using a new-to-him tandem of backside tackle and backside guard with frontside down blocks that create better blocking angles and the kind of misdirection that freezes linebackers. Both of those yields please Malzahn. Still, there are other ways to create similar advantages without using pullers. One concept he dusted off last week was a split-zone run out of the '40' formation, with which he dabbled during Nick Marshall's final season in 2014. This concept creates some misdirection flow while still being able to (theoretically) create two creases via double-team blocks. Here's how it looks on paper:

This run is aimed at the 2 hole between the C and RG. Misdirection is created by that 5 back, really just an H-back in disguise, crossing the formation to seal frontside flow from a wide defender. This formation also creates some inherent advantages. Defenses like to match linebackers on H-backs, but now Auburn has two H-backs on the field. That means a safety probably must roll down as a dedicated run-fitter. That in turn forces the defense to leave one high safety providing deep help — unless someone up front can operate reliably as a two-gap player. The formation also adds an extra gap to each side of the formation, which forces someone to fit those "new" (wide) gaps. Auburn also aligns its tailback directly behind the quarterback initially, which makes the formation perfectly balanced. Many defenses assign roles based on strong-side/weak-side — and the Tigers can motion the tailback to either side to suit its strategic purpose. It's a lot to consider from a defensive perspective. Auburn's hope is that the defense will make a mistake trying to sort everything out. Here's how it looked on film:

Things unfolded well for Auburn. There was a MAJOR zone wash to the left — watch RG Mike Horton damn near chase his man across the formation — and Whitlow either adjusted to that or serendipitously bent the run into a weak spot of the defense. In fact, if LT Bailey Sharp doesn't stumble after lunging at his man, Whitlow would have enjoyed a clean launch out of the backfield. He wouldn't have been touched for at least 25 yards. A few things that are particularly relevant about this play: a.) Texas A&M uses extremely fast linebackers who fit the run as quickly and aggressively as anyone in the country. Using this 40 formation with misdirection created by the H-back's "slice" block will force those linebackers to diagnose things before crashing down. That extra second may be enough to spring a tailback. b.) There are some obvious adjustments that can be made to change this play's aim. If that crossing H-back bluffs his block, perhaps he can get out in space ahead of a quarterback run or even into the flat for a play-action pass — either to the H-back in the flat or toward the "2" receiver in man coverage with no safety help.