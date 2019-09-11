Gus Malzahn has faced some scrutiny through the years, much of it justified, for being too set in his ways. He rose to fame by championing a pacy, no-huddle brand of offense that accentuates power runs and deep passing. To that end, he's been using the same +/- 10 plays — disguised through formation variance and other kinds of window dressing — and pushing for flawless execution to undermine even the best defenses. His offenses have been less successful during the past few years, so Malzahn sought some new ideas in December by hiring Memphis offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. The new guy helped manage a run-heavy attack at Memphis that used some out-of-the-box blocking and formational concepts to revitalize a few tried-and-true run plays. Some of those ideas are making their way into the Tigers' current-day attack. One of those made its 2019 debut last weekend during Auburn's 24-6 win over Tulane — a double-pull concept that introduces a new way for this offense to create space. That's the theory, anyway. Here's what it looks like on paper:

Malzahn hasn't run many (if any) guard-tackle pulls during his three-decade career. I asked him about this Tuesday morning and he indicated coyly that they'd run this in the past. I don't remember it. My initial thought here was that Auburn was running counter — mostly because of the tailback's first move being a stutter step to the back side. That's a staple of counter runs. However, an essential part of any counter concept is pronounced misdirection, which this play lacks. It's definitely power, as indicated by the pulling linemen, and those pullers are definitely the backside guard and tackle. This also shares some sweep characteristics. Those small disputes aside, this concept provides some new information. Firstly, Auburn's offensive front has struggled to create what I'll call "traditional push" up front. In previous seasons, the Tigers have tended to rely on zone concepts that emphasize spacing for the tailback to diagnose. Patient runners, like Kerryon Johnson, are a perfect fit for that run concept. Boobee Whitlow is not a patient runner. In fact, he's an impatient runner. With this new GT concept, Malzahn and Dillingham are trying to kill two birds with one stone — find a type of run that works well for Whitlow's bat-out-of-hell approach and gives the Tigers' best linemen a chance to get out in space and crush smaller defenders rather than go head-up with defensive linemen who win many of those encounters. So you've got to the two pullers ahead, an H-back stemming back-side pursuit and a false step from the running back to both confuse the defense and give the pullers a chance to get moving. Let's see what happens in real time:

Three snaps, none of them particularly fruitful. That's not shocking considering that, yeah, it's a new concept and the Tigers are learning how to make it work. What happened? PLAY 1: The playside DE fell down and created an obstacle. Then RG Mike Horton made the obstacle bigger by diving at the fallen DE. Then RT Jack Driscoll's pull is hindered by the roadblock, thus allowing a run-through TFL for the play-side LB. Yuck. PLAY 2: RG Mike Horton lowers his head while attempting to block the play-side LB and whiffs completely. That LB makes the stop for a modest gain when a 7- to 10-yard gain was attainable. PLAY 3: RG Mike Horton smothers the play-side DE, but RT Jack Driscoll was late recognizing his man (back-side LB) and inadvertently overpursued. That mistake took three or four yards off the run. Spacing and timing looked better, though. In general, yeah, not a great experiment. Three runs for a total of eight yards. Still, it's clear that Auburn is looking for new ways to create blocking advantages and they really like what Horton, Driscoll and LG Marquel Harrell can do as pullers. Also consider those wildcat sweeps (not pictured) that represented some of the Tigers' biggest runs last weekend. The pulls are not going away. Also consider that Malzahn and Dillingham surely will add some kind of read off this concept — thereby opening opportunities for the quarterback to run or perhaps throw.