Anthony Schwartz is among the fastest players in college football — posting a 10.21-second time in the 100-meter dash at the SEC Outdoors in May. That was good enough for sixth place that day. Then again, the five guys who finished ahead of him don't play football. Schwartz's speed has been a serious problem for Auburn opponents this season. He's been used primarily as a speed-sweep guy and caught everyone's attention with a 57-yard touchdown run at Texas A&M earlier this season. The sophomore recently was moved to flanker — "2" in Auburn parlance — and finished with nine receptions and 89 yards in the Tigers' win over Ole Miss last weekend.

Schwartz's speed has far-reaching effects for Auburn's offense. Simply motioning him before the snap frequently yields immediate changes in the defense's shape and responsibilities, which can be an effective manipulation tool for the offense. The Tigers' head coach (and offensive coordinator) recently used Schwartz to manipulate the Tulane defense into watching the wrong thing during one of the Tigers' best off-speed plays — the throwback pass. Here's how it looked on paper:

This is a play that looks better live that it does on paper. There are so many lines and, well, it's easy to lose sight of what's supposed to happen. The basic gist is that wideout 10 Schwartz motions to the field, quarterback 10 Bo Nix fakes the jet sweep, sells wideout 18 Seth Williams' backside vertical route, then changes direction at the last moment and lofts a screen pass into the boundary. Malzahn draws ire for his affinity for slow-developing pass plays — some of it quite deserved — but these kinds of calls can work very well when used against an aggressive defense. You lull the defense into thinking they've almost secured a sack and then, boom, the ball is gone and they're in trouble. That's the theory anyway. Things to watch on this play: • Defense being affected by the jet sweep • Quarterback selling the backside vert • Tailback/linemen selling their blocks before sneaking frontside Here's how it looked in real time:

So that worked well. Tulane had 10 players within three yards of the line of scrimmage — not crazy considering it was 3rd-and-2 — and that's a perfect scenario for the Tigers. Schwartz's motion draws the nickel inside, thereby de-populating the play-side edge. Wideout 80 Sal Cannella's drag route pulls the play-side cornerback across the formation, thereby completely vacating the play-side edge. The linebacker and the box safety also are drawn to the field side. That all combines to give the linemen plenty of room to extend and gives the tailback, 28 Boobee Whitlow, plenty of room to create forward momentum. I put the clip from UGA '17 in there for a few reasons. First, it's one of my favorite calls of the Malzahn era. The Bulldogs' pass rush was dialed up to 11 and they didn't see this coming at all. Plus a great bit of downfield blocking from 76 Prince Tega Wanogho. I love the way Kerryon Johnson accelerates to catch up with his blockers, powers down to use them as human shields and accelerates again when he senses the shields are about to be overtaken. It's brilliant execution. Second, consider the two plays together: • Both are 3rd-and-short • Both are just short of midfield • Both are run into the boundary • Both are against a Cover-1 look The next time you see Auburn in this scenario, look for this call. Or maybe a throw to the back-side vertical. You never know.