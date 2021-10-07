THE CAMERA EYE: Middle of the pack
Bryan Harsin has a conservative air about him, but he's also enthusiastic about taking play-calling risks that make sense.He faced a few of those situations at LSU last weekend.The Tigers attempted...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news