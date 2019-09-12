We talked yesterday about Gus Malzahn and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham searching for new ways to augment their group's blocking ability through the use of creative pull concepts. The GT Power wasn't the only piece of experimentation seen during the Tigers' win over Tulane. With backup quarterback Joey Gatewood in the game during the fourth quarter, Malzahn began experimenting with a QB Counter that yielded plenty of forward progress. Malzahn has been a proponent of counter runs since his early days, of course, but it's been a while since he had a quarterback capable of being a true running threat as part of a counter concept. That is changing now that Gatewood is in the fold. Here's how it looks on paper:

Auburn, at least this season, is more effective pulling to its right. So it's no surprise to see that happening here. Also, unlike the power scheme we reviewed yesterday, this counter creates flow to the backside (H-back, tailback and jet sweep man all moving that direction) with the pulling OLs creating a powerful convoy ahead of the quarterback. Defensively, the pressure here is on the inside LBs. They must diagnose this quickly and accurately — or else they'll run themselves out of position and leave open space through which the quarterback can glide. It's a tricky proposition when so many offensive players are moving laterally. Here's how the play unfolded in real time:

One of Tulane's inside LBs diagnosed this correctly, but was knocked out of the alley by pulling LT Prince Tega Wanogho. The other linebacker, shaded above in red, kept his eyes on the sweep man and ran himself out of the play entirely. One out of two isn't good enough here. A couple other things to note: 1. Gatewood hit the whole decisively and with maximum acceleration. Boobee Whitlow doesn't even hit holes this hard. Gatewood knows what he's doing with the ball in his hands. 2. Give WR Sal Cannella credit for sticking with his block near the sideline. That added four yards to the run. 3. Auburn uses a mesh to create deception, but I included the Jalen Hurts clip to show that other teams have other ideas about how to draw defensive interest away from the intended alley. Alabama sent its tailback into the backside flat to widen the defense; Maryland used a (backside) trips formation with a "standard" mesh. Also keep in mind that QB Counter can be turned into a read play (give to the sweep man) or perhaps even an RPO.