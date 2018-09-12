Daniel Thomas' pick six against Alabama State last weekend was perhaps the most explosive play during a game full of them. It was a tremendous show of raw skill, of which Thomas has plenty, but it also was a keen call, a well-executed call and a very poor performance overall for the Hornets. So what happened? Well, Thomas took one to the house. Here's how it looked on paper:

So this is a run-pass option that never will be a "run" read because Auburn is allocating two linebackers against this particular trips formation. The blocking numbers (six defenders versus five blockers) don't favor Alabama State at all, so the quarterback correctsly chooses to throw this ball. Still, things unfold terribly for the Hornets because while handing this ball off would have been a bad choice, the intended receiver is being spied. Safety Daniel Thomas (24) aligns himself deeply at the snap, but he creeps toward the line of scrimmage as the play begins. His job here is to match ASU's most inside receiver — this is obvious once we see free safety Jeremiah Dinson (20) push toward the middle of the field to compensate for Thomas' sudden absence — and he has no real run responsibility. We know that because Thomas clearly isn't reading the tackle to his side, who run blocks. Instead, Thomas is totally locked to his receiver. The ASU quarterback doesn't diagnose this at all. He doesn't see Thomas lying in wait, he makes a lazy fake to the tailback, locks his eyes on that inside receiver the whole way and then makes very poor throw. He must place this ball on the receiver's outside shoulder — away from the safety's leverage. Instead, the ball is thrown inside. From there, Thomas times his arrival perfectly, hauls in a tricky interception and takes it to the house. Take a look. It's really well done: