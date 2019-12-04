Gus Malzahn has faced some legitimate criticism for the way he uses tailbacks in the passing game. In short, he seems to teach them two routes: A flare and a wheel. Those two routes have combined for almost everything Auburn has accomplished this season with a tailback through the air. The wheel, in particular, has been a successful route concept — but it hasn't been as open recently. That's because opposing defenses know what we know.

Yet Malzahn wasn't aloof last weekend. Facing a 3rd-and-11 during the second quarter, scouting reports suggested that Alabama would go with a Cover-2 shell with man coverage all around. It's a reasonable choice when defending a four-vert concept and, hey, Auburn aligned in a 2 x 2 set. Four verts seems like the right play. Yet Malzahn had a different plan because he was almost certain the Tide would vacate the middle of the field underneath. And an uncontested, middle-third throw is a better bet than a deep throw against Alabama's (excellent) defensive backs. Here's how it looked paper:

This is notable for a few reasons. Firstly, it's putting tailback 28 Boobee Whitlow in a 1v1 situation against an outside linebacker in coverage. Malzahn considers that a personnel victory. He's also planning to break tendency here. Wheel? Flare? They both require the back to get wide as quickly as possible, which is going to affect that field-side 'backer. In this case, however, Whitlow is going to run an angle-under route (also known as a "jerk" route) to make the 'backer flow wide only to then break the route inside. No linebacker alive will be able to make that adjustment at full speed. Let's see if Alabama 35 Shane Lee can ...

No, Lee is not able to get there. He's using every ounce of energy to gain outside leverage on the route. To that end, Lee is successful. However, Whitlow uses a swim move to cut underneath the linebacker and sprints into the open field. Things a little more complicated in the backfield. The boundary-side 'backer is running a two-gap stunt, which creates unexpected heat through the 'A' gap. That adds difficulty to quarterback 10 Bo Nix's pass — he's forced to throw off his back foot rather than stepping into the throw. It's almost like a middle screen. That's not an easy throw. Nonetheless, Nix gets the pass off on time and with plenty of velocity. It's thrown slightly ahead of Whitlow, but he's able to make the adjustment. A lesser safety would have followed those boundary routes much deeper, which would have allowed Whitlow to gain even more yardage here. This safety played with his eyes up and trusted his instincts. This play yields a first down, though, and this drive yielded an equalizing field goal. It's smart play-calling and excellent execution.