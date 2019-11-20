Part of Kevin Steele's appeal as the Tigers' defensive coordinator is his willingness to be aggressive while at the same time taking care to ensure soundness of strategy. He's been around a long time. And his play-calling reflects that experience. His awareness was on clear display as the Tigers' built their surprising, fourth-quarter rally against Georgia last weekend. As Auburn's offense found some semblance of rhythm, Steele knew his defense needed to get off the field as quickly as possible to give the Tigers a chance to equalize late.

With Georgia facing a 2nd-and-10 from its own 25, Steele saw the Bulldogs aligned in a doubles formation with tailback D'Andre Swift in the backfield. The visitors' tendency in these situations is to run the zone read with the goal being a give to Swift for a perimeter run. Georgia wants to make the field safety 'fit' that perimeter run and that forces a one-on-one situation in open space. The quarterback reads the unlocked defensive end, 3 Marlon Davidson in this case, and makes a decision. UGA wants the ball in Swift's hands. Steele was one step ahead, though. He called a nickel pressure off the edge, which fouled up the Bulldogs' plan entirely. The nickel, 6 Christian Tutt in this case, delays his attack and aims for Swift in search of a tackle for loss. Steele also is fine with the slow-footed quarterback, 11 Jake Fromm in this case, trying to escape the situation with all those defensive linemen in tow. Here's how it looked on paper:

The defensive weakness here would be an RPO targeting field-side wideouts, who would be in 1-on-1s without any safety help. Steele is gambling that Georgia will do what it almost always does in this situation — especially while leading late on the road. Here's what it looked like in real time:

Steele created the desired outcome. Tutt timed his blitz almost perfectly and was in position to crush Swift had the ball been put in his belly. Fromm correctly diagnoses the situation as terminal, tucks the ball and prepares to take a strong lick. The situation was terminal because both run options were defended. Tutt had Swift. Davidson used a bend-and-chase technique to stick with Fromm and force him toward the boundary where a bunch of Tiger defenders awaited. Georgia sometimes moves the tailback to the other side and aims the run into the boundary. Had that occurred, Auburn could have stuck with this pressure package because the boundary end, 1 Big Kat Bryant, was aligned in a wide ('5') technique and would have been in good position to maintain outside leverage against a wide run. This is winning defense.