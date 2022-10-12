It’s certainly not the run/play action attack that was promoted in the offseason. It’s not a spread attack with big-play receivers. It’s not a zone-read featuring a dangerous Robby Ashford.

AUBURN | In 2002’s The Bourne Identity, a bullet-riddled man found in the ocean asks, “Vertel me wie ik ben,” which is Dutch for, ‘Tell me who I am.’

In fact, the only identity Auburn’s offense has consistently shown through its first six games is how poor it is in just about every category.

The Tigers are currently last in the SEC in scoring (20.3 ppg), third down conversions (32.9 percent), turnover margin (-1.50) and quarterback rating (113.77), 13th in first downs (18.0 pg), 12th in total offense (367.0 ypg), 11th in passing offense (218.8 ypg), 10th in rushing offense (148.2 ypg), ninth in sacks allowed (13) and seventh in red zone percentage (83.3).

Second-year coach Bryan Harsin was asked about the identity of his offense during his weekly press conference Monday. His 354-word rambling answer offered few details. Here it is in its entirety.

“Yeah, injuries happen, unfortunately. Again, that's where your depth comes in,” said Harsin. “You want to have really good depth. That's why you're building your team every year. Most of the time, you're losing a quarter of your team, you're bringing a quarter of it in, right? In the middle is where your depth is at — your starters and maybe some of your young guys. So, your backups have got to be ready to play. They've got to execute the game plan. You can't really pull back in the middle of a game. You've got to keep pushing forward.

“I think the identity right now, we want to be balanced. We want to run the ball, throw the ball. We want the play-action off some of the run game. We want to be able to get out on the perimeter and still be firm and be able to run downhill, inside the tackles. And, really try to be balanced as much as we can. Utilize our personnel.

“So, that hasn't changed. Have we been very good at that at this point? Are we where we want to be right now? We're not. But that's what our identity is. We're still working on building that identity. We have the vision for it. We've got to actually do it.

“And I think the game plans, what we put together each week — you don't get to every single play. Sometimes the game changes, and you don't get to all the plays you have in there. You don't get to every single thing that you wanted to get to, because maybe you're not in that field position. You're not in that down and distance. You can bump it up, but you're really game-planning that for that moment. That's where sustaining drives, that's where getting more plays, that's where staying on the field is going to allow us to get more into that rhythm.

“If you watched a few of our drives this season, early on, like against LSU, some of those drives — that's what you want it to look like. I think we want to continue that.”

Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) plays at No. 9 Ole Miss Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.