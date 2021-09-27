The Auburn 3-2-1 Report presented by KRYSTAL

Good morning, friends. This feature is presented by KRYSTAL, our haven for delicious, pint-sized burgers that go down so satisfyingly from lunch to dawn. We here at AuburnSports.com love eating and we’re stoked to partner with KRYSTAL to present this 3-2-1 column for your enjoyment. The basic premise here is that we present to you three (3) observations regarding the ball club, two (2) questions about the ball club and one (1) fearless prediction. Off we go.

THREE OBSERVATIONS 1. Cornelius Williams was fired Sunday and I’m shocked. It’s exceedingly rare that an assistant coach is fired during the season. It’s even more unusual that an assistant coach is fired during the season without some type of scandalous allegation. We spent last night searching for some type of sketchiness. Yet even folks who weren’t heartbroken by this move didn’t offer anything in that vein. The bottom line is that Williams was fired because he wasn’t living up to Bryan Harsin’s expectations. What specifically tipped the scales in this case? We may never know that part of the story for sure, but we know that former Boise State offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, currently an Auburn analyst, has been sitting in on meetings with the receivers lately. It’s not happenstance that Kiesau now is the odds-on favorite to fill the vacancy. It’s a curious thing, this staff and the way it was built. Assistant coaches Jeff Schmedding, Brad Bedell, Bert Watts along with strength coach Jeff Pitman and chief of staff Brad Larrando followed Harsin from the West Coast to Auburn. The other guys, most of them with SEC experience, were added primarily to give the staff some pre-existing relationships with coaches and players throughout the Southeast. Some have suggested that these two groups of coaches, who have succeeded in much different parts of the country in much different leagues, haven’t exactly harmonized since their initial introductions. Losing Williams, who grew up in Alabama and coached at five different colleges in this state, will create some confusion along the recruiting trail. Williams was a popular ambassador among high school coaches in Alabama. That’s not to say Kiesau — or whomever Harsin hires — couldn’t also become a popular ambassador. Heck, maybe the next guy will be an even better wideouts coach as well. It’s not like the Tigers’ receivers were setting the world on fire. With that said, this is a strange spectacle. It’s almost unique. Honestly, I’m not sure how to think about it. On one hand, this kind of ruthlessness is on brand for Harsin. He’s a tough man with a rigid view of how a college football team should be coached and administrated. That’s not inherently bad. On the other hand, this isn’t the NFL. Auburn coaches still must enter the homes of recruits and convince players, parents, aunts, uncles, coaches, guardians, counselors that Harsin is the guy who will get the most out of their favorite player with fatherly compassion and respect. Time will tell if this move made sense or not. I just don’t see how anyone can make a determination of that just yet.

2. Finley’s rise on Saturday is so damn interesting. Was he excellent? No. Did he play like a savior? No. With that said, T.J. Finley’s time as Auburn’s quarterback last weekend changed a game that the Tigers were unlikely to win. The bottom line is that he engineered a 98-yard drive to (finally) get Auburn ahead with 45 seconds remaining. Finley was 5-of-9 passing on that drive for 64 yards. He also notched a 16-yard run to keep the drive alive. In short, he was terrific when Auburn needed him most. Nobody can say the same for Bo Nix, who was mediocre when his team needed him most. It’s likely that Nix’s biggest problem right now is his sore right shoulder, but he can’t trade shoulders right now. Finley’s shoulder is just fine. We’re told that Harsin, a former quarterback himself, doesn’t believe in a platoon system when it comes to staffing the position. Someone will take the first snaps at LSU next Saturday night and the Tigers will roll with that guy until, well, when the Tigers stop rolling with him. That’s not much specificity, but that’s all I’ve got for you. I suspect it’ll be Nix, but things can change quickly — as Corn Williams learned Sunday afternoon. 3. Zakoby McClain’s return from suspension to open the second half changed the game as much as Finley’s tour behind center. Believe that. Georgia State tallied an unfathomable 299 yards of offense during the first half Saturday largely on the strength of eight explosive plays. The Panthers added 99 total yards and three explosive plays after halftime. McClain resuming his work at inside linebacker helped the defense regain its coordination and savagery near the line of scrimmage. It’s difficult to understand on paper how one undersized linebacker can make such a difference while tallying “just” four tackles including one for a loss. Yet we saw what we saw. McClain along with injured sophomore linebacker Owen Pappoe are the guys this defense follows. Take the batteries out and the portable CD player doesn’t work, you know? Put the batteries back in and you’ve got exactly what you need. Derek Mason sure is glad to have them.

TWO QUESTIONS 1. What’s the solution at quarterback? Of course I liked what Finley accomplished toward the end of that game. He was shaky initially, but he clearly established some rhythm as the fourth quarter progressed — and he also was competing some really creative passes under pressure. He appears capable of changing his arm angle to adjust to pass-rush pressure without sacrificing much accuracy. It’s impressive. And while he clearly isn’t a runner per se, he generally was smart about moving himself away from pressure while also keeping his eyes downfield. Can Auburn beat LSU with Finley behind center? It’s certainly a possibility, but I still consider Nix a better gamble assuming his shoulder improves significantly ahead of the trip to Baton Rouge. This is an emotional trip for Finley, who transferred to Auburn from LSU during the offseason. He’s not known for being a live wire, but it’s reasonable to assume Finley will be a cauldron of emotion when running onto that field for the first time in an enemy jersey. It makes sense to let Nix start, which gives Finley a chance to mitigate the emotions and the pettifogging that would affect him negatively — at least initially. Nix is a better runner, he hasn’t been turnover-prone and he’s a solid passer when his shoulder is healthy. If you’re plotting a win in Tiger Stadium for the first time in 22 years, experience should be an important factor when it comes to choosing personnel. 2. What effect does Williams’ ouster have on the wideouts — and the team at large? He was one of the team’s youngest coaches and got along well with most of Auburn’s players. The situation could inspire better play if players somehow feel like Williams’ situation was a direct result of their inadequacies on the field. The situation also could inspire doubt or skepticism for obvious reasons. Harsin generally is a popular figure among players. He’s also an accomplished orator who can sway opinion quite easily. I suspect Harsin and his (remaining) staff will find a way to spin this into a positive with the LSU game on deck. It’s a huge game considering the gnarly road ahead; the Tigers need some momentum heading into the home game against Georgia and a road tilt in Fayetteville. Getting to 4-1 is crucial. This is a tough sell, though. Players get attached to position coaches; they’re the guys who fill that father-figure role most often and most reliably. That bond is a really big deal with maybe half the players on any given college roster. Harsin must be careful to manage it properly.