AuburnSports - Texas WR commits to Auburn

Texas WR commits to Auburn
Auburn went back to Texas for its latest commitment.
Hal Presley, a 3-star wide receiver from Mansfield Summit, announced Wednesday night his plans to sign with Auburn.
Presley chose Auburn over USC, Texas and Texas Tech.
Presley committed to Baylor in May, but reopened his recruitment Oct. 30. Although committed to the Bears, Auburn never slowed its recruitment.
Chad Morris, Kodi Burns and Gus Malzahn all played parts in Auburn landing Presley. So did Dematrius Davis, Auburn’s quarterback commit from nearby Houston.
Presley is Auburn’s 14th commitment in the 2021 class and first wide receiver. He’s the fourth commitment from Texas, joining Davis and Jaeden Roberts, teammates at North Shore, and tight end Landen King from Atascocita.
In only five games this season, Presley has 19 receptions for 468 yards (24.6 avg.) and nine touchdowns. His biggest outing came last week in a 39-23 win over Richland. In the game, Presley had three catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns.
Presley is coming off a junior season in which he had 45 receptions for 874 yards and eight touchdowns.
CØMMITTED. #WarEagle 🦅 pic.twitter.com/kuXtBsNMCG— 9 (@hal_presley) November 12, 2020