AuburnSports - Texas WR commits to Auburn

Hal Presley , a 3-star wide receiver from Mansfield Summit, announced Wednesday night his plans to sign with Auburn.

Auburn went back to Texas for its latest commitment.

Presley committed to Baylor in May, but reopened his recruitment Oct. 30. Although committed to the Bears, Auburn never slowed its recruitment.

Chad Morris, Kodi Burns and Gus Malzahn all played parts in Auburn landing Presley. So did Dematrius Davis, Auburn’s quarterback commit from nearby Houston.

Presley is Auburn’s 14th commitment in the 2021 class and first wide receiver. He’s the fourth commitment from Texas, joining Davis and Jaeden Roberts, teammates at North Shore, and tight end Landen King from Atascocita.