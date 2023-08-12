AUBURN | The offense came out on fire Saturday morning at Jordan-Hare Stadium before the defense finished strong. A big part of that was on head coach Hugh Freeze, who decided to slow down the pace about midway through Auburn’s first scrimmage of fall camp. “I'm all about creating adverse situations, and they struggled stopping our tempo early on, and I think we can go really fast when we want to,” said Freeze. “They struggled with that earlier. And then I called that off and wanted to see if we could execute and then the defense pretty much dominated from that point forward.”

Freshman RB Jeremiah Cobb tries to slip out of a tackle in Saturday's scrimmage. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

The running game was a huge part of the offense’s early success with strong performances by the offensive line and running backs including juniors Brian Battie and Jarquez Hunter, and sophomore Damari Alston, who had an early touchdown run of approximately 60 yards. “Brian showed up today in a big way,” said Freeze. “Damari had three explosive runs. Jarquez was solid of course. Sean (Jackson) had some good runs. Jeremiah Cobb I think he’s gonna be a really good player. He's just a baby, but he's gonna be a really good player.” The wide receivers, however, were a disappointment for Freeze due to missed assignments after the group had showed a lot of improvement through the last week. Summer transfers Shane Hooks and Jyaire Shorter both came up with touchdown catches, however. “Had an incredible week, not so much today,” said Freeze of the wideouts. “Way too many opportunities in the RPO game that the quarterback made the right decision to throw the ball and a receiver is — again I haven't watched the film — but he's either loafing, which we can't have, or he chose to run the wrong route. Again, we have to look at us as coaches first on that and be sure we get that cleaned up. “But this week, I thought we took a step forward in the totality of that room.”