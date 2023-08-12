Tempo makes difference in first scrimmage
AUBURN | The offense came out on fire Saturday morning at Jordan-Hare Stadium before the defense finished strong.
A big part of that was on head coach Hugh Freeze, who decided to slow down the pace about midway through Auburn’s first scrimmage of fall camp.
“I'm all about creating adverse situations, and they struggled stopping our tempo early on, and I think we can go really fast when we want to,” said Freeze. “They struggled with that earlier. And then I called that off and wanted to see if we could execute and then the defense pretty much dominated from that point forward.”
The running game was a huge part of the offense’s early success with strong performances by the offensive line and running backs including juniors Brian Battie and Jarquez Hunter, and sophomore Damari Alston, who had an early touchdown run of approximately 60 yards.
“Brian showed up today in a big way,” said Freeze. “Damari had three explosive runs. Jarquez was solid of course. Sean (Jackson) had some good runs. Jeremiah Cobb I think he’s gonna be a really good player. He's just a baby, but he's gonna be a really good player.”
The wide receivers, however, were a disappointment for Freeze due to missed assignments after the group had showed a lot of improvement through the last week.
Summer transfers Shane Hooks and Jyaire Shorter both came up with touchdown catches, however.
“Had an incredible week, not so much today,” said Freeze of the wideouts. “Way too many opportunities in the RPO game that the quarterback made the right decision to throw the ball and a receiver is — again I haven't watched the film — but he's either loafing, which we can't have, or he chose to run the wrong route. Again, we have to look at us as coaches first on that and be sure we get that cleaned up.
“But this week, I thought we took a step forward in the totality of that room.”
It was a mixed bag on defense with Freeze praising Auburn’s depth on the defensive line and the pass rush of transfers Jalen McLeod and Stephen Sings, but disappointed in the missed tackles, especially in the secondary.
“We did not tackle well today when our backs got in the second level,” he said. “I do think we’re talented there with our first group. And I think our young kids are going to be good but they’ve got to come on because we’re going to need them in year one.”
Freeze praised the play of linebacker Larry Nixon III, who was another summer transfer.
“Nixon created the most negative plays,” said Freeze. “Not saying the others didn’t play well at time, but I just remember after we slowed things down, he seemed to be creating some negative plays for us.”
Auburn will take Sunday off and hold its ninth practice of fall drills Monday morning.
TIGERS BANGED UP AFTER 1ST SCRIMMAGE