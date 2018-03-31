AUBURN | Auburn’s got a lot of weapons on offense including returning starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham. But in order for the group to excel, the offensive line has to step up as it replaces four players that combined for 112 starts at Auburn.
One of the most important returning pieces is junior Prince Tega Wanogho, who started seven games at left tackle last season.
“Last week, a light has come on,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “Prince's ceiling is very high. He's very talented. He does have experience, and he's a guy that we have challenged to take that next step. And this past week, he's been a different player.
“And not just a different player, but he's starting to be more vocal and starting to be more a leader. And that's what Coach (J.B.) Grimes is looking for. He's looking for leaders up front. I've been very encouraged with that.”
Wanogho described his progression this spring as gradual, but it appears to finally be coming together with the Tigers only a week away from the A-Day game April 7.
“I feel like it's just the right time to take that step,” Wanogho said. “We've got a lot of young players right now and I just feel like it's the right time. I played last year so I feel like they look up to me, and I try to take that step to lead them. Just be a leader out there.”
Wanogho credits Grimes, who returned to Auburn in January after a year at Cincinnati and another at UConn, for providing him a lot of help this spring, especially with his fundamentals.
“He's pretty tough,” Wanogho said. “He's all about fundamentals and I think like, we need that. Like everyone, all the o-linemen, we really need that.
“I remember last season I was really bad with my hand placement and since he's been here it's been really good and I see myself improving every day.”
Wanogho has been a mainstay with the first-team at left tackle this spring along with Marquel Harrell at left guard and Mike Horton at right guard. The three have combined for 20 career starts.
As one of the veterans now, Wanogho is also working to become more of a leader of the group on and off the field.
“I got a little bit of experience last year so now I really know what to expect and I know where to place myself and I know how to interact with the younger guys and try to be a leader out there, too,” he said.
And coming out of spring drills with a dependable left tackle would tick off a big box for Malzahn.
“Left tackle in our league? It’s one of the most important positions on our team, but I’ve been encouraged,” Malzahn said.