AUBURN | Auburn’s got a lot of weapons on offense including returning starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham. But in order for the group to excel, the offensive line has to step up as it replaces four players that combined for 112 starts at Auburn. One of the most important returning pieces is junior Prince Tega Wanogho, who started seven games at left tackle last season. “Last week, a light has come on,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “Prince's ceiling is very high. He's very talented. He does have experience, and he's a guy that we have challenged to take that next step. And this past week, he's been a different player. “And not just a different player, but he's starting to be more vocal and starting to be more a leader. And that's what Coach (J.B.) Grimes is looking for. He's looking for leaders up front. I've been very encouraged with that.”

Wanogho and Jalen Harris team up for a block on Big Kat Bryant this spring. Todd Van Emst/Auburn atheltics

Wanogho described his progression this spring as gradual, but it appears to finally be coming together with the Tigers only a week away from the A-Day game April 7. “I feel like it's just the right time to take that step,” Wanogho said. “We've got a lot of young players right now and I just feel like it's the right time. I played last year so I feel like they look up to me, and I try to take that step to lead them. Just be a leader out there.” Wanogho credits Grimes, who returned to Auburn in January after a year at Cincinnati and another at UConn, for providing him a lot of help this spring, especially with his fundamentals. “He's pretty tough,” Wanogho said. “He's all about fundamentals and I think like, we need that. Like everyone, all the o-linemen, we really need that. “I remember last season I was really bad with my hand placement and since he's been here it's been really good and I see myself improving every day.”