The Tigers, which have issued 37 walks combined in the last three games, fell to 19-13-1 on the season.

Six Auburn pitchers combined to walk 12 batters including two in the bottom of the 10th inning as Jackson Finley hit a walk-off grand slam to give Georgia Tech a 12-8 win Tuesday night at Russ Chandler Stadium.

“I don’t know any way to slice it. I don’t know anyway you could talk through it or think about it. We’re in a position now where nothing changes until we can consistently put our faces in the mitt and pound the strike zone,” said AU coach Butch Thompson.

The loss spoiled a big comeback bid by AU.

Trailing 7-2, Auburn scored a run in the seventh, two in the eighth in three in the ninth including a go-ahead two-run home run by Bryson Ware, his 15th of the season.

The Yellow Jackets managed to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth on two walks, a single and a groundout.

Bobby Peirce had a career-high five hits, going 5 of 5 with a double, triple, three runs scored and one RBI. Ike Irish added three hits and one RBI.

Will Cannon (2-1) took the loss allowing four runs on two hits in 1.2 innings. He struck out the final two batters with the bases loaded in the ninth to send it to extras.

Tech loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th before Cannon retired the next two on groundouts. Finley drove the first pitch he saw from Cannon over the centerfield wall for the win.

AU got on board in the first inning on an RBI single by Peirce to score Cole Foster, who led off the game with a double.

Tech pulled ahead 6-1 on two-run home runs in the first and the second, and a bases-loaded walk and RBI groundout in the fourth.

AU added a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Ware before the Yellow Jackets answered with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

AU cut the lead to 7-5 in the eighth on an RBI double by Kason Howell and RBI single by Caden Green

AU starter Chase Allsup allowed six runs on five hits, four walks and one wild pitch. Konner Copeland allowed a run on four hits and two walks in 2.0 innings, Christian Herberholz threw 2.0 scoreless innings John Armstrong one run in 1.0 inning and Tanner Bauman walked the only batter he faced in the ninth.

Auburn returns to SEC play with a three-game series at Alabama this weekend. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.