“We’ve had a bunch of two-out hits, we’ve won these pay-off pitches and that’s why our offense has been playing so well. But got none of that tonight. It’s funny how the game of baseball levels out sometimes,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “It was they got the hits and we didn’t tonight for most of that.”

The 14th-ranked Tigers had their eight-game winning streak broken in a 6-2 loss to Georgia Tech at Plainsman Park.

Auburn, which had out-scored its previous eight opponents 86-16, managed just four hits against five Yellow Jackets pitchers. AU batters struck out 10 times including four by Judd Ward and three by Steven Williams, and were just 1 of 15 with runners on base.

Auburn’s pitchers issued three walks, hit three batters, threw one wild pitch and committed a balk. AU also committed an error and catcher Matt Scheffler was called for three passed balls.

“I thought that was a tough night for Matt because those are the balls that he’s been catching his entire year and a half with us. A tough night because I think that was two more runs right there,” Thompson said.

“Those are the little things that we’ve been doing so well. We’ve been putting up a lot of zeros in the last two weeks. Just kept giving them one run a frame there, that was the difference tonight.”

Brooks Fuller (1-1) took the loss allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits in 2.0 innings. Richard Fitts allowed a run in 2.2 innings, Carson Skipper a run in 1.2 innings and Mason Barnett an unearned run in 2.2 innings with a career-high five strikeouts.

Auburn, which falls to 13-4, hosts Wofford Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CT. The game won’t be available on T.V. or streaming. The Tigers begin conference play this weekend with a three-game series against No. 23 Texas A&M at Plainsman Park.