Dawson making case for most improved

AUBURN | When it comes to choosing the starters and key backups, the wide receivers are probably the most open and competitive of any position on Auburn’s offense. Among the group, however, offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau already has his eyes on a young up-and-comer. “He might be the most improved young player on the entire offense,” said Kiesau of redshirt freshman Tar’Varish Dawson.

Dawson could make a big move during fall camp. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

Kiesau, who moved from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator after last season, was a big part of Dawson’s development. He saw Dawson get a little down on himself about the middle of last season. “What happened was he thought he was gonna come here and start and play right now and then it didn't work out. So we got kind of down,” he said. A conversation with Kiesau helped set Dawson on a path to be one of the Tigers most improved players. “You're gonna learn and get bigger, get strong and you're faster and you'll be fine down the road,” Kiesau told him. “I'm telling you ever since he made that decision, he just been getting better and better and better.”