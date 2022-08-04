Dawson making case for most improved
AUBURN | When it comes to choosing the starters and key backups, the wide receivers are probably the most open and competitive of any position on Auburn’s offense.
Among the group, however, offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau already has his eyes on a young up-and-comer.
“He might be the most improved young player on the entire offense,” said Kiesau of redshirt freshman Tar’Varish Dawson.
Kiesau, who moved from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator after last season, was a big part of Dawson’s development. He saw Dawson get a little down on himself about the middle of last season.
“What happened was he thought he was gonna come here and start and play right now and then it didn't work out. So we got kind of down,” he said.
A conversation with Kiesau helped set Dawson on a path to be one of the Tigers most improved players.
“You're gonna learn and get bigger, get strong and you're faster and you'll be fine down the road,” Kiesau told him.
“I'm telling you ever since he made that decision, he just been getting better and better and better.”
Kiesau said he saw the most growth from Dawson this sprig and summer.
“He had a great summer and he's taken a better approach,” said Kiesau. “When he first got here, he was so much faster and athletic than everybody. He could just beat people. But now he's starting to study the game. I think it is gonna be fun to kind watch him progress, see where it kind of goes, because he has the ability.”
Dawson will be competing with 11 other scholarship receivers when fall camp begins Friday. The group includes five newcomers — three true freshman and two transfers — and converted tight end Landen King.