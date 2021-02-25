AuburnSports - Tank spearheads the offense

In 10 games, Bigsby rushed for 834 yards and five touchdowns on 138 carries. He also caught 11 passes for 84 yards. But those numbers are just part of the story.

The Tigers return one of the nation’s best for 2021 in rising sophomore Tank Bigsby.

AUBURN | Auburn has some questions on offense but it’s not at the running back position.

PFF ranked Bigsby as the No. 5 highest-graded true freshmen and the third-best running back in FBS in 2020, and the top returning running back for 2021. Bigsby was fifth in the country last fall with .34 broken tackles per attempt.

An impressive 551 of his yards came after contact.

Bigsby will be a favorite to become Auburn’s first 1,000-yard tailback since Kerryon Johnson in 2017.

Barring any additions in the coming months, Bigsby will be one of four scholarship running backs on the roster.

That may not seem like a lot, but the Tigers used just four running backs in a 10-game, SEC-only schedule last year and the third in the rotation, D.J. Williams, transferred to Florida State after getting 38 carries, and the fourth, Mark-Antony Richards, transferred to UCF after only receiving 20 carries.

Bigsby’s top backup in 2021 will be Shaun Shivers, who was second among the running backs with 62 carries for 276 yards and one touchdown last season.

After switching from running back to defensive back following his freshman season, Devan Barrett is back at running back for 2021 and should be part of the playing rotation. In 2017, Barrett had 14 carries for 79 yards, and caught 10 passes for 33 yards and one touchdown.

The fourth running back option for the Tigers this fall will be true freshman Jarquez Hunter, who Bryan Harsin and his new staff signed in February.

In eight games as a senior at Neshoba Central in Philadelphia, Miss., Hunter rushed for 1,687 yards and 22 touchdowns on 226 carries. He averaged 210 rushing yards per game.

Auburn’s spring practice will begin March 16 with the A-Day game scheduled for April 17.