Tank: ‘I’m ready’

“I’m thankful for this opportunity and glad we get to play this game on Saturday. I’m very excited for it. I’m ready,” Bigsby said.

Bigsby will lead No. 22 Auburn against No. 10 Penn State on ABC in the premiere college football matchup of the weekend.

AUBURN | Tank Bigsby is already considered one of the nation’s best running backs. The Auburn sophomore will have a chance to show just that to a national audience Saturday night.

With his 122 yards in Saturday’s 62-0 win over Alabama State, Bigsby became the 48th Auburn player to rush for more than 1,000 career yards. He’ll go into this week’s top 25 matchup with 1,075 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

“I think he cares tremendously. I think he works hard. I think he wants to be very, very good,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “He goes hard at practice. He runs hard.

“He’s able to bounce back after a play, for example, if it doesn’t go well, he can bounce back. I thought in this last game there were a couple of runs he really finished.”

Stadiums were only at 20 percent capacity for Bigsby’s first season at Auburn so this will be his first experience playing a road game in a hostile and loud atmosphere. It should be especially electric with ESPN Gameday in attendance and PSU planning its annual White Out game.

Auburn currently ranks third in the nation averaging 340.0 rushing yards per game. PSU is 59th in the country allowing 124.5 rushing yards per game.

“I'm ready for it,” Bigsby said. “I feel like it's going to bring a lot of energy to our team, being in that stadium. It's going to be a good atmosphere, and we're prepared and we're ready to go out there."

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT