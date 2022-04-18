Tank holding self accountable as leader

When your best offensive player is working hard, the dominoes begin to fall as the others follow his example. His position coach, Cadillac Williams, has also put pressure on Bigsby, helping his practice habits become better and paying attention to every detail possible about the game. It is part of a growing process for the LaGrange, Ga., native.

“I hold myself accountable and to be a leader of this team and try to get the guys in a direction we need to be in and work hard,” Bigsby said.

Tank Bigsby’s first two seasons in an Auburn uniform have been productive, rushing for 1,933 yards and 15 touchdowns while becoming the main focus of the Tigers’ offense. Now a junior, the running back makes sure his teammates view him as someone they can rely on.

There’s another factor in which Williams can help Bigsby. The running back is dealing with another offensive coordinator, the third in as many years. In Williams’ four years playing for the Tigers, he had a different guy calling offensive players every season, ending with Al Borges in 2004. Bigsby said the adjustment isn’t easy, but it’s something that every player in the locker room is dealing with.

“You have to do it,” he said. “You signed up for it. I feel like with the changes, I just have to adapt to it … No excuses, I just have to do it.”

That adapting is not just with the terminology and a different personality in Eric Kiesau, but Bigsby taking snaps from places other than behind the quarterback. The plan is to use him in as many ways possible, and with that comes a learning scale.

“Coach Harsin got me everywhere,” Bigsby said. “You know, got me in the slot receiver, running back—he got me just doing everything. He wants to get me the ball in the open field and do what I have to do.”

If the running back feels any duress due to all the changes, he isn’t showing it on the field or when speaking with the media. Bigsby’s message is quite simple.

“I don’t feel no extra pressure,” he said. “I just work, and we do what we got to do.”