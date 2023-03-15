Auburn welcomed in 2024 wide receiver Jameer Grimsley Monday for a visit. The 6-foot-3 wideout made the trip from Tampa to the Plains, where he had a chance to meet with coaches and watch spring practice. "It was pretty good," Grimsley said. "Met a lot of coaches, talked to Hugh Freeze for a little bit. I know he’s coaching in the practice, got to watch them practice. After spring break, pretty good practice."

Jameer Grimsley visited Auburn for a spring practice Monday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Aside from Hugh Freeze, Grimsley also spoke to several assistant coaches. "I talked to the coaching staff, Coach (Zac) Etheridge, Coach (Wesley) McGriff, Coach Ty (Holder), all those coaches," Grimsley said. "They seem pretty good. I sat in on some meetings too, see how they break film down, stuff like that. Just overall a good experience for me." Having a connection with the coaches is crucial to his recruitment, as the three-star begins taking his spring visits. "I can’t really consider this an option if I don’t have a relationship with the coaches," Grimsley said. "Just gotta see how these coaches are, feel them out, see if they’re genuine or not."