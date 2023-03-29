After that, it’s slim pickings, especially with sophomore J.D. Rhym sidelined this spring as he recovers from offseason surgery.

Auburn will have one of the SEC’s best pair of starting cornerbacks in seniors D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett. Kayin Lee has already established himself as a true freshman that will play this fall.

AUBURN | The talent is undeniable. The depth, not so much.

“We really don't have a lot of corners right now,” said defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. “Just numbers-wise, on the team, we don't have them. I think we've got three scholarship corners going.”

Overall, AU’s staff considers the secondary one of its strongest positions with nickel Keionte Scott and a large group of safeties including Jaylin Simpson, Zion Puckett and Donovan Kaufman.

Most of AU’s defensive backs can play at least two positions in the secondary.

“They’re athletic. They will all strike you,” said Roberts. “They can tackle in space, so that’s pretty huge to see. Really, the objective coming out of spring is how many guys can we get into the can-do category that they can get lined up and function, because you’re going to need them all.”

More cornerback help is coming in a couple of months.

Three Auburn signees — Tyler Scott, Colton Hood and J.C. Hart — are scheduled to enroll at the end of May. Roberts will make sure they’re put on the fast track to playing this fall.

“Luckily, we're going to get the summer,” said Roberts. “We've got to be meticulous about how we operate that and how we get them to the point where they need to be so by the time we start fall camp, they know how to get lined up and where they're supposed to go and what they're supposed to do about coverages.”

Three more safety signees — C.J. Johnson, Sylvester Smith and Terrance Love — are also scheduled to enroll in May.

The Tigers will hold their 11th practice of the spring Wednesday afternoon. The A-Day game is April 8.