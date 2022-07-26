Baseball Tigers reloading for 2023

All nine could have opted for the draft or signed as a free agent. Both LaRue and Peirce rejected inquiries from multiple major league clubs during the draft.

AUBURN | Even with a record eight players taken in 20 rounds of the 2022 MLB Draft, Auburn will return a talented lineup for 2023.

“They see their best businesses decision and value of coming back for another year and they're betting on themselves. And every time I've seen a player bet on themselves, it works out pretty good,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson.

Several other starters and major contributors from last season also return including junior infielder Cole Foster, sophomore outfielder Mike Bello, senior RHP Chase Isbell, junior RHP's Joseph Gonzalez and Carson Swilling, junior LHP Konner Copeland, and sophomore RHP's John Armstrong and Chase Allsup.

They’ll be joined by a talented and deep 2022 class that remains intact following the draft and includes the addition of three junior college players and three transfers.

The junior college additions are infielder Caden Green, who hit .425 with 22 doubles, 13 home runs, 49 RBI, and 12 stolen bases in 16 attempts at Seminole State last season, RHP Christian Herberholz, who was 4-0 with a 2.40 ERA, and 55 strikeouts in 56.1 innings at Southern Union, and RHP Will Cannon, who was 3-2 with a 3.10 ERA, five saves and 30 strikeouts in 29.0 innings at Northwest Florida.

The Tigers will also welcome three transfers in infielder Brody Wortham, who hit .372 with nine doubles, nine home runs, 32 RBI, had nine stolen bases in 10 attempts and a 36-game hitting streak at West Georgia, first baseman Cooper McMurray, who hit .248 with six doubles, and nine home runs as a freshman at Kansas, and outfielder Justin Kirby, who hit .323 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 45 RBI at Kent State.

The returning and incoming talent should make for a very competitive fall and preseason practice. Auburn ended the season with Howell, Peirce and Bello starting in the outfield. Ware and Hall both have starting experience and they’ll be joined by Kirby and early signee Chris Stanfield, who turned down some big pre-draft offers to come to school.

Foster, who could move from second to shortstop, and LaRue are the returning starters in the infield. The position has been fortified by the addition of Green, Wortham and McMurray along with catcher Ike Irish, who signed with AU in November and also turned down big MLB offers, and infielder Gavin Miller, another early signee.

Hill, senior Mason Land and sophomore Brody Moss will also factor into the infield competition.

Gonzalez returns as a legit SEC No. 1 starter. The Tigers will have a number of options to fill the two other weekend starter roles including Sheehan, Allsup, Swilling, LHP Zach Crotchfelt and RHP Hayden Murphy. Crotchfelt and Murphy were both early signees that were considered draft risks.

“We have a good class coming in, but we had four guys that we thought all four would be tough to get to school. We don't get one of the four, two of the four, three of the four. We get all four guys coming in,” said Thompson of Stanfield, Irish, Crotchfelt and Murphy.

Another early signee, LHP/IF Drew Nelson, should also factor into AU’s staff as a true freshman. He was named the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year.

Isbell should get the first opportunity to fill Blake Burkhalter’s role as AU’s closer.