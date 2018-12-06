Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

LSU and Oklahoma are the only programs nationally with three five-star commitments as the early signing period approaches.

Auburn was also a member of that elite list until this week when Loganville (Ga.) Grayson linebacker Owen Pappoe dropped to a four-star but remained the top-ranked outside linebacker nationally. Quarterback Bo Nix and receiver George Pickens remained five-stars in Auburn’s impressive recruiting class.

But unlike LSU and Oklahoma - where all the five-stars seem 100 percent committed and not going anywhere - Auburn is running the risk of having at least two of its star players poached in this class.

Pickens is being heavily pursued by Alabama and other SEC powerhouses are not giving up. He has an excellent relationship with Nix which could carry this recruitment but the Crimson Tide are certainly compelling as well. And rumors persist that Pappoe could flip to Tennessee at any time and it doesn’t hurt that Grayson teammate Wanya Morris is committed there.

Can Auburn wrap up Pickens and Pappoe in this class or will late flips hurt the Tigers’ impressive haul?